Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
