Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Capital

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Assure stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CFO John C. Price bought 67,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assure news, CFO John C. Price acquired 67,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farlinger acquired 70,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,508.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

