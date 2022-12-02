ATB Capital Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.10.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.90. 159,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.67. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

About Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.