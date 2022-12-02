Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Atento has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Atento

About Atento

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

