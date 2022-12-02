Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Atento has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Atento
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
