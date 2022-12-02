Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 140 at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.94.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

