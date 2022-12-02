Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $604.80

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $604.80, but opened at $626.00. Atrion shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 56 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Atrion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 52.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

