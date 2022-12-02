Audius Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $149.94 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

