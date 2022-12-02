Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 906,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

