Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.53 and its 200 day moving average is $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

