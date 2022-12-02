Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $3.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 132,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

