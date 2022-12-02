Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,945 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

