Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 4113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.71.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
