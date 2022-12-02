Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 4113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.