Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 267,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,658,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

