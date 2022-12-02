Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX opened at $39.31 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.