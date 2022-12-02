Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.55.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.