Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

