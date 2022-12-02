B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

