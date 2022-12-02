Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.39) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 1.5 %

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.33 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.98. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

