Baby Doge Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.01727556 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014092 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00032242 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000542 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.01808963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,298,310.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.