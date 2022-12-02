Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
BTN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.