Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells C$201,431.78 in Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$201,431.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.40.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

