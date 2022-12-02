Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

