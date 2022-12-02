Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCMXY remained flat at $12.25 during trading hours on Friday. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.62.
About Bank of Communications
