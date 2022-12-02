Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$1.55 on Friday, reaching C$134.55. The company had a trading volume of 854,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$125.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.37. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

