Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKQNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of Queensland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.