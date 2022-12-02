Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Thursday. 876,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Banyan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

