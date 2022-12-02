Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 56,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 177,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Banyan Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

