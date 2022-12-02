Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €26.51 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

