Barclays Begins Coverage on Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

