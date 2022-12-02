Barclays Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Equal Weight

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

