Barclays Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $125.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TRI opened at $117.25 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
