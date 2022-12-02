Barclays Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $125.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRI opened at $117.25 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.