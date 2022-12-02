Barclays Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $9.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
SecureWorks Price Performance
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
