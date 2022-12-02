Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.00

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $7,361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 86.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

