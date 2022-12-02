Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €55.18 ($56.89) and last traded at €55.38 ($57.09). 4,165,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.96 ($57.69).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.02.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

