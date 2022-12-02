BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.27

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 21964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
