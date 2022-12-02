Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $267.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $12,635,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 494,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

