Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

BDX stock opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

