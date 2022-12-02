Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 45.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance
Shares of BBBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 216,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.06.
Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.