Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 45.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 216,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

