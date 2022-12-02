Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.