Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,325. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

