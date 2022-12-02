Biconomy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,753,237 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

