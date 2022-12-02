Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 0.1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.56 ($28.41) and last traded at €27.26 ($28.10). Approximately 37,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.24 ($28.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.29.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

