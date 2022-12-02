BinaryX 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.43 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $129.19 or 0.00759311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $359.65 million and $32.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.44 or 0.06593517 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00510197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.09 or 0.31032574 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,185,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,944 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
