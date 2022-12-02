BinaryX Trading Down 17.3% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $356.95 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $128.21 or 0.00752052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,185,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,039 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

