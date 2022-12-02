BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,296. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 204,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.73.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

