BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,296. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 204,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.73.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.