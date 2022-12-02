Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Up 9%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.58. 310,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Biopharmx Stock Performance

Biopharmx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.