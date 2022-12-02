Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Biostage Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BSTG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.27. Biostage has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.
Biostage Company Profile
