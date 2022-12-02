Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Biostage Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSTG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.27. Biostage has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.