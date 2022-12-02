BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as low as C$7.20. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 1,048 shares.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.93.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

