BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Cap of $39,343.87

BitCash (BITC) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $39,343.87 and approximately $192.81 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

