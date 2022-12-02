Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $14.86 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $14.86 or 0.00087703 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $260.29 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00266344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

