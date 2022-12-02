Bitcoin SV Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $810.16 million and $28.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $42.11 or 0.00247172 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,035.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00654496 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00055790 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000683 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,241,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
